Abstract

Process control room operators (PCRO) perform a range of complex cognitive safety-critical tasks. The aim of this exploratory sequential mixed methods study was to develop an occupation specific tool to measure the task load of PCRO using NASA Task Load Index (TLX) methodology. Participants were 30 human factors experts and 146 PCRO at two refinery complexes in Iran. Dimensions were developed via a cognitive task analysis, a research review, and three expert panel. Six dimensions were identified: perceptual demand, performance, mental demand, time pressure, effort and stress. Data from 120 PCRO confirmed that the developed PCRO-TLX has acceptable psychometric properties, and a comparison with the NASA-TLX confirmed that perceptual, not physical, demand was relevant for measuring workload in PCRO. There was a positive convergence of scores of the Subjective Workload Assessment Technique and the PCRO-TLX. This reliable tool (α = 0.83) is recommended for risk assessing the task load of PCRO.

