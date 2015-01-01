Abstract

The study sought to assess the prevalence and factors associated with Food Insecurity (FI) and further quantify its impact on substance use and suicidal behaviours (ideation, planning, and repeated attempted suicide) among school-going adolescents in Africa. The study involved a secondary analysis of cross-sectional data from the Global School-Based Student Health Survey (GSHS) conducted in Africa. Substance use and suicidal behaviours were the main outcomes. We employed the Double Selection Least Absolute Shrinkage and Selection Operator Poisson regression (DSLASSOPM) model to assess risk factors associated with FI and further employed Coarsened Exact Matching involving DSLASSOPM to assess the influence of FI on the study outcomes. Meta-analysis was conducted to obtain between-country heterogeneity in the prevalence of FI and the prevalence ratio of substance use and suicidal behaviours. The study involved 34,912 school-going adolescents. The pooled 30-day prevalence estimate of FI was 11.1% (95% CI 9.1-18.6), ranging from 6.7% (95% CI 5.0-8.3) in Tanzania to 18.4% (95% CI 14.4-22.4) in Benin. The most common associated factors included the experience of insomnia and the number of times injured. The pooled prevalence ratio of substance use, suicidal ideation, suicidal planning, and repeated attempted suicide among adolescents experiencing food insecurity were 1.92(95% CI 1.69-2.16), 1.56(95% CI 1.46-1.66), 1.50 (95% CI 1.41-1.58), and 1.90 (95% CI 1.73-2.07) respectively. A considerable heterogeneity between the sub-regions prevalence ratio for suicidal ideation and planning was also observed (I(2) = 0, p value > 0.05). The study observed a high prevalence of food insecurity in West Africa with negligible heterogeneity between the countries. A significant positive association between FI and the study outcomes (substance use and suicidal behaviours) was observed. The study recommends country-specific social and school-based health interventions to screen risk factors associated with food insecurity for early identification. Measures to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 2 (Zero Hunger) by 2030 are key in these African countries and is likely to yield demographic dividends through improvement in mental health among school-going adolescents.

Language: en