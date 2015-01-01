|
Spies PE, Fix M, Emmink BL, Schermer TR. Eur. Rev. Aging Phys. Activ. 2023; 20(1): e3.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36864405
BACKGROUND: Deployment of geriatric care would be more sustainable if we could limit geriatric co-management to older hip fracture patients who benefit most from it. We assumed that riding a bicycle is a proxy of good health and hypothesized that older patients with a hip fracture due to a bicycle accident have a more favorable prognosis than patients whose hip fracture was caused by another type of accident.
Bicycle; Co-management; Complications; E-bike; Femur fracture; Geriatric traumatology; Length of stay