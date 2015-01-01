SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ledinek, Kadiš P, Golec T. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12024-023-00595-5

36864236

We present a case of a complex suicide of a 66-year-old man with a history of several psychiatric disorders. He attempted to commit suicide by inflicting cut wounds on his forearms, wrists, and neck but afterwards changed the method of suicide by using an electric power drill. After several unsuccessful attempts to drill a hole in either his head, thorax, or abdomen, he managed to perforate the common carotid artery on the right side of his neck and subsequently died from exsanguination.


Autopsy; Complex suicide; Exsanguination; Power drill

