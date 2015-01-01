Abstract

Aging in place with a suitable living environment is essential for the health and well-being of older adults. However, the willingness of older people to modify their housing to meet their needs is not strong. Using the Analytic Network Process (ANP) method, the study first explores the weights of factors, such as perceived behavioral control, policies, and market conditions that influence older adults' behavioral intention. Then, a structural equation modeling (SEM) approach was used to dissect the psychological factors which account for the largest proportion. Using data from 560 people aged 70 or older from Beijing, results suggest that effectiveness perception, cost perception, and subjective norms can influence older people's behavioral intention directly or indirectly through emotional attitudes. Risk perception can moderate the level of behavioral intention triggered by cost perceptions. This study provides new evidence for the impact of factors and interaction mechanism on older adults' behavioral intentions toward age-friendly home modifications.

Language: en