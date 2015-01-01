Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to describe the use of the nursing diagnosis Risk for Falls in Primary Care System of the Community of Madrid.



METHODS: A retrospective review of the clinical histories was carried out in 262 health centers from January 2005 to December 2015. The study population are the patients who have recorded in their electronic health record the nursing diagnosis Risk for Falls.



FINDINGS: Frequency of use of the Risk for Falls ND in the Community of Madrid was 53,340 diagnoses, increasing from 650 nursing diagnosis in 2005 to 14,695 in 2015. NOC Nursing Outcomes total identified were 109,145, which represents an average of 2.05 NOC Nursing Outcomes per diagnosis. NOC Nursing Outcomes frequently appeared as follows: Fall Prevention Behavior (35.9%), Safe Home Environment (11.3%), and Risk Control (10.5%). NIC Nursing Interventions total identified were 104,293, representing an average of 1.96 NIC nursing interventions per diagnosis. NIC Nursing Interventions frequently appeared as follows: Fall Prevention (45.9%), Environmental Management: Safety (27%), and Risk Identification (5.8%).



CONCLUSIONS: Nursing diagnosis of Risk for Falls and the care process related to this diagnosis is starting to be used by the primary care nurses of the Community of Madrid. IMPLICATION FOR NURSING PRACTICE: Risk factors related to the nursing diagnosis of risk for falls identified in our study can be addressed with activities that nurses must implement to prevent falls. Nursing methodology in general and specifically the diagnosis of risk for falls must be included in guides and protocols for the prevention of falls, and its use should be promoted by primary care nurses.

Language: en