Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The COVID pandemic has been associated with poorer mental health in youth. This study aimed to evaluate any change in General Practitioner (GP) referral pattern to Child and Adolescent Mental Health (CAMH) services during the first 10 months of Covid-19 and compare with a similar time frame in 2019.



METHODS: All accepted referrals to a CAMH Service in Dublin during the study time frame were reviewed. Referral letters were batch anonymised and clinical data extracted using a study specific proforma for analysis.



RESULTS: Referral numbers between the two time periods did not statistically differ. Proportionally more females were referred during the pandemic, increasing to 56.9%, n = 99, compared to 43.1%, n = 75 in 2019 (p = 0.01). Referrals were more often designated by the clinician as urgent during the pandemic (61.3%, n = 98) than before (39%, n = 62, p < 0.001). Referrals outlining self-harm or suicidal ideation increased significantly, from 42.1% (n = 67) to 55.9% (n = 90) (p = 0.014). Referrals for externalising problems fell from 2019 rates; ADHD (21.4%, n = 34 vs 11.1%, n = 18; p = 0.013), ASD (26.4%, n = 42 vs 16.1%, n = 26; p = 0.038) and conduct problems (23.3%, n = 37 vs 7.4%, n = 12; p < 0.001). Although numbers for psychosis in 2019 were low (10.7%, n = 17), these also fell significantly in 2020 (2.5%, n = 4; p < 0.001).



DISCUSSION: The finding of reduced referrals for ADHD and ASD has not previously been reported. With concerns regarding educational loss linked to online learning, it is crucial that these youth are not doubly disadvantaged by delayed referral and education decline.

Language: en