Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cybervictimization is a risk factor for nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). However, there is a lack of evidence on how and under what conditions cybervictimization may influence NSSI. The present study investigated the mediating effect of self-esteem and the moderating effect of peer attachment on the relationship between cybervictimization and NSSI among Chinese adolescents.



METHODS: Using three-wave longitudinal data for one year, a total of 1368 Chinese adolescents (60 % boys; M(age) at Wave 1 = 15.05 years, SD = 0.85) completed the measurement using a self-report method.



RESULTS: The longitudinal moderated mediation model revealed that cybervictimization is associated with NSSI via restraining the protective effect of self-esteem. Moreover, high peer attachment could buffer the negative effects of cybervictimization, and protect their self-esteem from being hurt, consequently reducing the likelihood of NSSI.



LIMITATIONS: All variables in this study were self-reported, and the results should be cautiously generalized to other cultures, according to a sample of Chinese adolescents.



CONCLUSIONS: Results highlight the relation between cybervictimization and NSSI. Recommended intervention and prevention strategies include enhancing the self-esteem of adolescents, breaking the cycle of cybervictimization to NSSI, and providing adolescents with more opportunities to build positive friendships with their peers to buffer the negative effects of cybervictimization.

