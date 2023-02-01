SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lin S, Li Y, Sheng J, Wang L, Han Y, Yang X, Yu C, Chen J. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2023.02.124

PMID

36863467

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cybervictimization is a risk factor for nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). However, there is a lack of evidence on how and under what conditions cybervictimization may influence NSSI. The present study investigated the mediating effect of self-esteem and the moderating effect of peer attachment on the relationship between cybervictimization and NSSI among Chinese adolescents.

METHODS: Using three-wave longitudinal data for one year, a total of 1368 Chinese adolescents (60 % boys; M(age) at Wave 1 = 15.05 years, SD = 0.85) completed the measurement using a self-report method.

RESULTS: The longitudinal moderated mediation model revealed that cybervictimization is associated with NSSI via restraining the protective effect of self-esteem. Moreover, high peer attachment could buffer the negative effects of cybervictimization, and protect their self-esteem from being hurt, consequently reducing the likelihood of NSSI.

LIMITATIONS: All variables in this study were self-reported, and the results should be cautiously generalized to other cultures, according to a sample of Chinese adolescents.

CONCLUSIONS: Results highlight the relation between cybervictimization and NSSI. Recommended intervention and prevention strategies include enhancing the self-esteem of adolescents, breaking the cycle of cybervictimization to NSSI, and providing adolescents with more opportunities to build positive friendships with their peers to buffer the negative effects of cybervictimization.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Non-suicidal self-injury; Self-esteem; Cybervictimization; Peer attachment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print