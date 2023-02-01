|
Lin S, Li Y, Sheng J, Wang L, Han Y, Yang X, Yu C, Chen J. J. Affect. Disord. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36863467
BACKGROUND: Cybervictimization is a risk factor for nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). However, there is a lack of evidence on how and under what conditions cybervictimization may influence NSSI. The present study investigated the mediating effect of self-esteem and the moderating effect of peer attachment on the relationship between cybervictimization and NSSI among Chinese adolescents.
Adolescents; Non-suicidal self-injury; Self-esteem; Cybervictimization; Peer attachment