Citation
Rodgers J, Goodwin J, Nielsen E, Bhattarai N, Heslop P, Kharatikoopaei E, O'Connor RC, Ogundimu E, Ramsay SE, Steele K, Townsend E, Vale L, Walton E, Wilson C, Cassidy S. Pilot Feasibility Stud. 2023; 9(1): e31.
DOI
PMID
36855212
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide prevention is a national priority for the UK government. Autistic people are at greater risk of experiencing self-harm and suicidal thoughts and behaviours than the general population. Safety plans are widely used in suicide prevention but have not yet been designed with and for autistic people. We developed the first safety plan specifically targeting suicidality in autistic adults: the Autism Adapted Safety Plan (AASP). It consists of a prioritised list of hierarchical steps that can be used prior to or during a crisis to mitigate risk of self-harm and suicidal behaviour. This is a pilot study that aims to assess the feasibility and acceptability of the AASPs and the research processes, including the response rates, potential barriers and reach of AASPs, methods of recruitment, what comprises usual care, and economic evaluation methods/tools.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; Intervention; Self-harm; Autism; Cost-effectiveness analysis; Pilot trial; Randomised control trial; Safety plan