Citation
Rivers AS, Winston-Lindeboom P, Atte T, Rosen P, Wintersteen M, Watkins NK, Tien A, Diamond G. Sch. Ment. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36855560
PMCID
Abstract
Limited research has examined factors distinguishing between patterns of adolescent suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The current study examined demographic, school, family, and mental health differences across patterns identified by Romanelli and colleagues (2022): history of thoughts only, plans with thoughts, attempt with thoughts and/or plans, and attempt without thoughts. The current study includes 4,233 students (M (age) = 14.65 years, SD = 2.06) with a history of suicide risk referred to school Student Assistance Program teams. The sample was approximately 60.7% female, 59.8% White (16.0% Black, 15.4% multiracial, 8.8% other), and 14.4% Hispanic.
Language: en
Keywords
Adolescent; Students; Depression; Mental health; Suicidal thoughts