|
Citation
|
Fukuya Y, Nawa N, Morita A, Fujiwara T. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36856288
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Debt problems are associated with suicide. In Japan, the Money Lending Business (MLB) Act was revised in December 2006 and fully enforced in June 2010 to reduce multiple debt problems. This study aimed to examine the association between the full enforcement of the revised act and suicide rates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; debt; financial strain