Abstract

Survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) often experience violent blows to the head, face, and neck and/or strangulation that result in brain injury (BI). Researchers reviewed the de-identified forensic nursing examination records of 205 women. More than 88% of women were subjected to multiple mechanisms of injury with in excess of 60% experiencing strangulation. About 31% disclosed various symptoms consistent with BI. Women experiencing strangulation were 2.24 times more likely to report BI-related symptoms compared to those who reported no strangulation. In conclusion, women experiencing IPV are prone to BI suggesting early screening and appropriate management are warranted.

