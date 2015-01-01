|
Adhikari SP, Maldonado-Rodriguez N, Smiley SC, Lewis CD, Horst MD, Jeffrey Lai CW, Matthews NL, Mason K, Varto H, Donkelaar P. Violence Against Women 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing
36855801
Survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV) often experience violent blows to the head, face, and neck and/or strangulation that result in brain injury (BI). Researchers reviewed the de-identified forensic nursing examination records of 205 women. More than 88% of women were subjected to multiple mechanisms of injury with in excess of 60% experiencing strangulation. About 31% disclosed various symptoms consistent with BI. Women experiencing strangulation were 2.24 times more likely to report BI-related symptoms compared to those who reported no strangulation. In conclusion, women experiencing IPV are prone to BI suggesting early screening and appropriate management are warranted.
Language: en
intimate partner violence; head trauma; acute brain injury; forensic nursing examination; strangulation