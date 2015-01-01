SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mc Auley C, Mullen S, Corley L, McDonald R, Quinn N. Arch. Dis. Child. Educ. Pract. Ed. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/archdischild-2022-324983

36863856

The purpose of a secondary survey is to identify the non-life-threatening injuries that are not a priority in the primary survey, but if missed could have long-term impacts for the patient. This article provides a structured approach of the head-to-toe examination required for the secondary survey. We follow the journey of a 9-year-old boy, Peter, who was involved in an accident-electric scooter versus car. After resuscitation and primary survey, you have been asked to carry out the secondary survey. This is a guide of the steps to follow in order to carry out a comprehensive examination to ensure nothing is missed. It highlights the importance of good communication and documentation.


paediatrics; paediatric emergency medicine

