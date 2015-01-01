|
Rajhvajn Bulat L, Susac N, Ajduković M. Curr. Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
36855643
Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among adolescents and repetitional suicidal ideations (SI) and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) often precede it. In order to improve recognition of youth who are at high risk of suicide, current study aims to identify which individual variables (personality, self-concept and adverse childhood experiences - ACE) predict prolonged NSSI and SI from middle to late adolescence. A 3-year longitudinal study was conducted with 1101 Croatian adolescents (aged 15-17). 181 students (72.4% females) reported either NSSI or SI or both in T1 and were included in all waves of the study. Analyses are focused on differentiation between adolescents who continue with NSSI/SI and those who stop with it in a 3-year period.
Language: en
Personality; Suicidal ideation; Adverse childhood experiences; Non-suicidal self-injury; Self-esteem; Adolescence