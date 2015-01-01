SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Keyes L, Brunner J, Wallace D, Polychronis P. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/07448481.2023.2181000

36862531

The authors of The Comprehensive Counseling Center (CCC) Model (2017) respond to The Holistic Prevention & Intervention Model: A public health approach to college mental health and suicide prevention, by Besse et al. (2023). We believe the article is based on misunderstanding of college counseling centers and the CCC Model. As such the authors simultaneously argue for duplication of models and the inappropriate diminishing of counseling centers.


Language: en

mental health; college; Community health; counseling; higher education

