Citation
Simpamba K, May JL, Waghat A, Attarian H, Mateyo K. J. Clin. Sleep Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American Academy of Sleep Medicine)
DOI
PMID
36856062
Abstract
STUDY OBJECTIVES: Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a risk factor for a major public health problem, car crashes, due to excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS). Commercial vehicle driving (CVD) is a hazardous occupation, having a high fatality rate worldwide. There have been no studies on EDS and OSA in Zambia despite the high rate of annual road traffic accidents (RTAs). We aim to determine the prevalence of EDS and OSA risk among CVDs in Lusaka, Zambia to assess the impact of OSA on high RTA rates.
Language: en
Keywords
continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP); excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS); high risk OSA (HROSA); obstructive sleep apnea (OSA); polysomnography (PSG); road traffic accidents (RTAs)