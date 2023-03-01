|
Citation
|
Birgisdottir H, Aspelund T, Geirsson RT. Laeknabladid 2023; 109(3): 134-140.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Icelandic Medical Association and the Medical Society of Reykjavik)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36856469
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Maternal deaths are rare and an indirect measure of the societal framework surrounding pregnancy and childbirth. We surveyed and classified maternal mortality in Iceland using international guidelines, calculating changes over a 40-year period. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Information from Statistics Iceland on women aged 15-49 years who died in 1985-2015 were cross-checked against birth registration and hospital admission data to identify women who died in pregnancy or ≤42 and within 43-365 days from birth or termination of a pregnancy. Data for 1976-1984 were searched manually. Case records and autopsy reports were scrutinized. Deaths were classified as direct, indirect or coincidental and as early or late.
Language: is
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Pregnancy; mortality; Brain; *Maternal Death; Iceland; maternal death; maternal mortality; Maternal Mortality; morbidity; Parturition; pregnancy; pregnancy complications