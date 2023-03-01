Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Maternal deaths are rare and an indirect measure of the societal framework surrounding pregnancy and childbirth. We surveyed and classified maternal mortality in Iceland using international guidelines, calculating changes over a 40-year period. MATERIAL AND METHODS: Information from Statistics Iceland on women aged 15-49 years who died in 1985-2015 were cross-checked against birth registration and hospital admission data to identify women who died in pregnancy or ≤42 and within 43-365 days from birth or termination of a pregnancy. Data for 1976-1984 were searched manually. Case records and autopsy reports were scrutinized. Deaths were classified as direct, indirect or coincidental and as early or late.



RESULTS: Among 1600 women 48 died in pregnancy or within a year after pregnancy. Births totaled 172369 and overall maternal mortality was 27.8/100.000 births. Maternal mortality by World Health Organization criteria (direct/indirect ≤42 days) occurred in 14 instances giving a maternal mortality ratio (MMR) of 8.1/100.000. Rates lowered between the first and last 10-year periods, particularly initially followed by a lesser downward trend. Direct deaths were 6, indirect 20, coincidental 22 (accidents, diseases). Causes of direct deaths were severe preeclampsia, pulmonary embolism and choriocarcinoma. Underlying causes of indirect deaths included cancer, diabetes, brain/heart conditions and suicide. No deaths occurred from ectopic pregnancy, hemorrhage or anesthesia.



CONCLUSIONS: Maternal mortality in Iceland is among the lowest reported. Women died because of the pregnancy, from worsening of underlying conditions or coincidentally. Risk groups require better support. Continued attention to adverse health connected to maternity is essential.

