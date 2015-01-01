Abstract

PURPOSE: Policies have been shown to bear a considerable influence on transgender health. The few studies that have examined policy-related health outcomes in adolescent transgender populations have rarely included policies that directly affect them. Our study explores associations between four state-level policies and six health outcomes in a sample of transgender adolescents.



METHODS: Our analytic sample consisted of adolescents residing in 14 states that used the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey's optional gender identity question in their surveys (n = 107,558). Chi-square analyses were performed to examine differences between transgender and cisgender adolescents in demographic variables and suicidal ideation, depression status, cigarette use, binge drinking, grades in school, and perceptions of school safety. Multivariable logistic regression models were run for transgender adolescents only to examine associations between policies and health outcomes, adjusting for demographics.



RESULTS: Transgender adolescents comprised 1.7% (n = 1790) of our sample. Compared with cisgender adolescents, transgender adolescents were more likely to experience adverse health outcomes in chi-square analyses. Multivariable models indicated that transgender adolescents who lived in a state that had explicit transgender guidance in their antidiscrimination laws were less likely to experience depressive symptoms, and those who lived in a state with positive or neutral athlete guidance were less likely to report past 30-day cigarette use.



CONCLUSION: Our study is one of the first to show protective associations between affirming transgender-specific policies and health outcomes in transgender adolescents.



FINDINGS could have important implications for policymakers and school administrators.

Language: en