SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Nogrady B. Nature 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1038/d41586-023-00615-y

PMID

36864150

Abstract

cientists in Australia say fieldwork and international research collaboration in Papua New Guinea are in jeopardy after four members of an archaeological expedition were kidnapped in the highlands region of the country last month. The hostages were later released, but researchers say that the incident could increase the cost of security and risk assessments, and that universities will probably be less willing to send staff to potentially dangerous locations abroad in future...


Language: en

Keywords

Politics; Archaeology

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print