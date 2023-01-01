|
Stanley IH, Tock JL, Boffa JW, Hom MA, Joiner TE. Psychol. Trauma 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36862477
OBJECTIVE: Emerging evidence indicates that a nontrivial proportion of suicide attempt (SA) survivors develop clinically significant posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms related to their suicide attempt (SA-PTSD). However, SA-PTSD is rarely assessed in either clinical practice or research studies, due at least in part to a lack of research examining approaches to assessing SA-PTSD. This study examined the factor structure, internal consistency, and concurrent validity of scores on a version of the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5) specifically anchored to one's own SA (PCL-5-SA).
