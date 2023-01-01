Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Emerging evidence indicates that a nontrivial proportion of suicide attempt (SA) survivors develop clinically significant posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms related to their suicide attempt (SA-PTSD). However, SA-PTSD is rarely assessed in either clinical practice or research studies, due at least in part to a lack of research examining approaches to assessing SA-PTSD. This study examined the factor structure, internal consistency, and concurrent validity of scores on a version of the PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5) specifically anchored to one's own SA (PCL-5-SA).



METHOD: We recruited a sample of 386 SA survivors who completed the PCL-5-SA and related self-report measures.



RESULTS: A confirmatory factor analysis (CFA) that specified a 4-factor model consistent with the DSM-5 conceptualization of PTSD indicated that the PCL-5-SA had acceptable fit in our sample, χ²(161) = 758.03, RMSEA = 0.10, 90% CI =[0.09-0.11], CFI = 0.90, and SRMR = 0.06. The PCL-5-SA total and subfactor scores demonstrated good internal consistency (ωs = 0.88-0.95). Significant positive correlations of PCL-5-SA scores with anxiety sensitivity cognitive concerns, expressive suppression, depression symptoms, and negative affect provided evidence for concurrent validity (rs =.25-.62).



CONCLUSION: Results suggest that SA-PTSD, when measured with a specific version of the PCL-5, is a conceptually coherent construct that operates consistent with the DSM-5 conceptualization of PTSD stemming from other traumatic events. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

