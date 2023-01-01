|
Citation
Sari E, Er ST, Demir E. Public Health 2023; 217: 74-80.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36863115
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: This empirical study investigated the relationship between globalisation and suicide rates. We examined whether there is a beneficial or harmful relationship between economic, political and social globalisation and the suicide rate. We also estimated whether this relationship differs in high-, middle- and low-income countries. STUDY DESIGN: Using panel data from 190 countries over the period 1990-2019, we examined the relationship between globalisation and suicide.
Keywords
Suicide; Mental health; Country income level; Fixed effects; Globalisation; Longitudinal analysis