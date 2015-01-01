Abstract

Proliferation and unregulated siting of petrol stations expose petrol pump attendants to occupational hazards. This study assessed knowledge, risk perception, occupational hazards of petrol pump attendants and site-suitability of petrol stations in Enugu metropolis, Nigeria. This was a cross-sectional analytical study of 210 pump attendants from 105 petrol stations spread within the city and highways. A structured pretested, interviewer-administered questionnaire and a check-list were used to collect data. Analyses were done using descriptive and inferential statistics. Mean age of the respondents was 23.55 ± 5.43 with 65.7% being females, three-quarters (75%) had good knowledge, while 64.3% had poor risk perception of occupational hazards. The commonest hazards reported were fuel inhalation (81.0%) (always) and fuel splashes (81.4%) (sometimes). About half (46.7%) of the respondents used protective equipment. Most of petrol stations had functional fire extinguishers (99.0%) and sand buckets (98.1%) while 36.2% had muster points. Forty percent and 76.2% of petrol stations had inadequate residential and road setbacks respectively with private petrol stations and those on streets leading. Poor risk perception of hazards and indiscriminate siting of the petrol stations exposed petrol pump attendants to hazards. Adequate regulation and enforcement of petrol station operating guidelines with regular safety and health training is necessary.

