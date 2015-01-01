Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To describe the epidemiological profile of multiple casualty incidents (MCI) and contribute to the better understanding of their impacts in Northern Spain.



METHOD: Retrospective, population-based observational study of MCI between 2014 and 2020 in 5 autonomous communities (Aragón, Castilla y León, Galicia, the Basque Country and Principado de Asturias) that participated in the MCI Database of Northern Spain. Inclusion criteria was any incident with 4 or more patients needing ambulance mobilization. A total of 54 variables were collected. This study presents the most relevant results.



RESULTS: There were 253 MCI. Of these, 79.8% were road traffic accidents, 12.3% fires or explosions, 2.0% poisonings and 5.9% defined as others. Monthly average was 2.9 (SD = 0.35; EEM = 15.90), average of victims by MCI was 6.8 (CI95% 6.16 - 7.60). There were significantly (P < 0.05) more victims in 3 types of MCI (fires, poisonings, and others). We saw 37.7% of MCI involved 4 victims, 18.8% 5 victims, and 37.9% more than 5. Mean response time was 30.8 minutes (95% CI 28.6 - 33.1), longer in maritime incidents. A total of 67% (95% CI 64.5 - 69.5) of victims were mild.



CONCLUSIONS: Road traffic accidents are the most frequent MCI and minor injuries predominate. More than 50% of the MCI have 5 or fewer patients. Fires had significantly more mild patients and significantly more resources deployed. Maritime incidents had a significantly longer response time.

