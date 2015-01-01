|
Gilbert C, Earleywine M, Altman BR. J. Am. Coll. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36862695
OBJECTIVE: Both aerobic exercise and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) improve depression, but perceptions of their credibility and efficacy are underexplored. These perceptions can contribute to treatment seeking and outcome. A previous online sample ranging in age and education rated a combined treatment higher than individual components and underestimated their efficacy. The current study is a replication exclusively focused on college students. PARTICIPANTS: Undergraduates (N = 260) participated during the 2021-2022 school year.
depression; students; exercise; Cognitive behavioral therapy; perceptions