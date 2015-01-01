Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Both aerobic exercise and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) improve depression, but perceptions of their credibility and efficacy are underexplored. These perceptions can contribute to treatment seeking and outcome. A previous online sample ranging in age and education rated a combined treatment higher than individual components and underestimated their efficacy. The current study is a replication exclusively focused on college students. PARTICIPANTS: Undergraduates (N = 260) participated during the 2021-2022 school year.



METHODS: Students reported impressions of each treatment's credibility, efficacy, difficulty, and recovery rate.



RESULTS: Students viewed combined therapy as potentially better, but also more difficult, and underestimated recovery rates, replicating previous work. Their efficacy ratings significantly underestimated both meta-analytic estimates and the previous sample's perceptions.



CONCLUSIONS: Consistent underestimation of treatment effectiveness suggests that realistic education could prove especially beneficial. Students might be more willing than the broader population to accept exercise as a treatment or adjunct for depression.

Language: en