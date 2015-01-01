Abstract

Suicide is the most extreme manifestation of our global mental health crisis. More than 700 000 people die by suicide every year across the world, and 77% of these deaths occur in low-income and middle-income countries. Suicide is particularly detrimental to young people because it is the fourth leading cause of death among people aged 15-29 years. Death by suicide is heart-breaking for the individual's loved ones, and represents a tragic loss of human potential.

