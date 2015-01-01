SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kline S, Sabri T. Lancet Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/S2215-0366(23)00057-3

36863383

Suicide is the most extreme manifestation of our global mental health crisis. More than 700 000 people die by suicide every year across the world, and 77% of these deaths occur in low-income and middle-income countries. Suicide is particularly detrimental to young people because it is the fourth leading cause of death among people aged 15-29 years. Death by suicide is heart-breaking for the individual's loved ones, and represents a tragic loss of human potential.


