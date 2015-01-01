Abstract

Visible light positioning (VLP) can provide high positioning accuracy based on existing lighting facilities, which gives it great potential for intelligent transportation system (ITS). However, in real scenarios, the performance of visible light positioning is limited by outage problem caused by the sparse distribution of light emitting diode (LED) and time cost of the positioning algorithm. In this paper, a particle filter (PF) assisted single LED VLP (SL-VLP) and inertial fusion positioning scheme is proposed and experimentally demonstrated. It improves the robustness of VLP in sparse LED scenarios. In addition, the time cost and the positioning accuracy at different outage rates and speeds are investigated. The experimental results show that, by using the proposed vehicle positioning scheme, it can achieve the mean positioning error is 0.09 m, 0.11 m, 0.15 m and 0.18 m at 0, 5.5%, 11% and 22% of SL-VLP outage rate, respectively.

