|
Citation
|
Adams Nejatbakhsh N, Dawson D, Hutchison M, Selby P. Brain Inj. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36871963
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The relationship between pediatric Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) and long-term mental health and substance use disorders is not well known, resulting in inadequate prevention and management strategies. The aim of this scoping review is to review the evidence on pediatric TBI and the development of mental health disorders and substance use later in life and to identify gaps in the literature to inform future research.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Child; pediatric; concussion; youth; substance use; depression; anxiety; addiction; traumatic brain injury; mental health disorder