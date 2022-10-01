Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Although the braking system plays a key role in a safe and smooth vehicular operation, it has not been given proper attention and hence brake failures are still underrepresented in traffic safety. The current body of literature on brake failure-related crashes is very limited. Moreover, no previous study was found to extensively investigate the factors associated with brake failures and the corresponding injury severity. This study aims to fill this knowledge gap by examining brake failure-related crashes and assessing the factors associated with the corresponding occupant injury severity.



METHOD: The study first performed a Chi-square analysis to examine the relationship among brake failure, vehicle age, vehicle type, and grade type. Three hypotheses were formulated to investigate the associations between the variables. Based on the hypotheses, vehicles aged more than 15 years, trucks, and downhill grade segments seemed to be highly associated with brake failure occurrences. The study also applied the Bayesian binary logit model to quantify the significant impacts of brake failures on occupant injury severity and identified various vehicle, occupants, crash, and roadway characteristics.



CONCLUSIONS AND PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Based on the findings, several recommendations regarding enhancing statewide vehicle inspection regulation were outlined.

