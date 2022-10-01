|
Haq MT, Ampadu VMK, Ksaibati K. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 7-17.
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36868675
INTRODUCTION: Although the braking system plays a key role in a safe and smooth vehicular operation, it has not been given proper attention and hence brake failures are still underrepresented in traffic safety. The current body of literature on brake failure-related crashes is very limited. Moreover, no previous study was found to extensively investigate the factors associated with brake failures and the corresponding injury severity. This study aims to fill this knowledge gap by examining brake failure-related crashes and assessing the factors associated with the corresponding occupant injury severity.
Language: en
Injury severity; Traffic safety; Bayesian binary logit model; Brake failure; Occupant protection