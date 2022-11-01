|
Sedlar N, Irwin A, Martin D, Roberts R. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 290-305.
36868658
INTRODUCTION: The concept of normalization of deviance describes the gradual acceptance of deviant observations and practices. It is founded upon the gradual desensitization to risk experienced by individuals or groups who recurrently deviate from standard operating procedures without encountering negative consequences. Since its inception, normalization of deviance has seen extensive, but segmented, application across numerous high-risk industrial contexts. The current paper describes a systematic review of the existing literature on the topic of normalization of deviance within high-risk industrial settings.
Safety; Systematic review; High-risk industry; Normalization of deviance; Risk normalization