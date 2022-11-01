|
Citation
|
Novat N, Kidando E, Kutela B, Kitali AE. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 251-260.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36868654
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Automated vehicle (AV) technology is a promising technology for improving the efficiency of traffic operations and reducing emissions. This technology has the potential to eliminate human error and significantly improve highway safety. However, little is known about AV safety issues due to limited crash data and relatively fewer AVs on the roadways. This study provides a comparative analysis between AVs and conventional vehicles on the factors leading to different types of collisions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bayesian networks; Automated vehicles; Traffic crashes severity