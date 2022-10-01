Abstract

INTRODUCTION: To better understand what is known about issues affecting American Indian and Alaska Native (AI/AN) workers, authors conducted a literature review of publications specific to AI/AN and occupational safety and health.



METHODS: Search criteria included: (a) American Indian tribes and Alaska Native villages in the United States; (b) First Nations and aboriginals in Canada; and (c) occupational safety and health.



RESULTS: Results of two identical searches in 2017 and 2019 identified 119 articles and 26 articles respectively, with references to AI/AN people and occupation. Of the 145 total articles, only 11 articles met the search criteria for addressing occupational safety and health research among AI/AN workers. Information from each article was abstracted and categorized according to National Occupational Research Agenda (NORA) sector, resulting in: four articles related to agriculture, forestry, and fishing; three related to mining; one related to manufacturing; and one related to services. Two articles reported on AI/AN people and occupational well-being in general.



CONCLUSIONS: The review was limited by the small number and age of relevant articles, reflecting the likelihood that findings could be out of date. General themes across the reviewed articles point to the need for increased overall awareness and education regarding injury prevention and risks associated with occupational injuries and fatalities among AI/AN workers. Similarly, increased use of personal protective equipment (PPE) is recommended for the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industries, as well as for workers exposed to metals dust. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: The lack of research in most NORA sectors indicates the need for heightened research efforts directed toward AI/AN workers.

