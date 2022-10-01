|
Jin Z, Gambatese J, Karakhan A, Nnaji C. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 138-154.
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36868642
INTRODUCTION: The concept of addressing and minimizing construction site safety risks in the early phase of a project has generated research interest, especially since the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) launched its national Prevention through Design (PtD) initiative in July 2007. In the last decade, several studies on PtD with differeing goals and methods have been published in construction journals. To date, few systematic examinations of the development and trends associated with PtD research have been conducted in the discipline.
Construction safety; Occupational health and safety; Construction technologies; Design for safety; Prevention through Design (PtD)