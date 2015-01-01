Abstract

BACKGROUND: The objectives of this study were to describe trends in the prevalence of postpartum suicidal behaviors in California, 2013-2018, and to estimate associations between adverse perinatal outcomes and suicidal behaviors.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: We used data from a population-based cohort derived from all birth and fetal death certificates. Records were individually linked to maternal hospital discharge records for the years before and after delivery. We estimated the prevalence of postpartum suicidal ideation and attempt by year. Then, we estimated crude and adjusted associations between adverse perinatal outcomes and these suicidal behaviors. The sample included 2,563,288 records.



RESULTS: The prevalence of postpartum suicidal ideation and attempt increased from 2013 to 2018. People with postpartum suicidal behavior were younger, had less education, and were more likely to live in rural areas. A greater proportion of those with postpartum suicidal behavior were Black and publicly insured. Severe maternal morbidity, neonatal intensive care unit admission, and fetal death were associated with greater risk of ideation and attempt. Major structural malformation was not associated with either outcome.



CONCLUSIONS: The burden of postpartum suicidal behavior has increased over time and is unequally distributed across population subgroups. Adverse perinatal outcomes may help identify individuals that could benefit from additional care during the postpartum period.

