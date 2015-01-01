Abstract

Background Professional drivers have a powerful impact on public safety. They are also at a higher risk of obesity, hypertension, and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) because of their lifestyle. Diabetes and its complications can affect driving and cause increased road traffic accidents. This study aimed to estimate the prevalence of T2DM and determine the risk factors contributing to the development of T2DM among professional drivers in the Perambalur Municipality of Tamil Nadu, India.



METHODology This cross-sectional study was carried out between September 2022 and December 2022 among 118 private bus drivers and full-time, professional, three-wheeler drivers in the Perambalur Municipality. A pre-tested semi-structured proforma was used to collect information on the driver's socio-demographic profile and to inquire about their diabetes history, which was verified with their records. We elicited the risk factors of T2DM among those drivers. We recorded the anthropometric measurements and blood pressure. Data analysis was done using IBM SPSS Statistics for Windows, Version 21.0 (Released 2012; IBM Corp., Armonk, New York, United States).



RESULTS Out of 118 study participants, the majority were in the age group of 51-65 (37.3%). Seventy-seven of the participants have completed their secondary education, and 38 of them belong to the class 2 socioeconomic class. Three-fourths of the sample (83.1%) belonged to nuclear families. Around one-third were current smokers, one-fourth had the habit of chewing tobacco, and more than half of the participants consumed alcohol. Nearly 83.7% had moderate physical activity, followed by 11.9% who had heavy activity, and 5.1% who did not do any physical activity. The prevalence of T2DM among professional drivers was 11.9%. The risk factors that contributed to the development of T2DM among professional drivers were age, education, smoking, tobacco chewing, hypertension, elevated BMI, and elevated WC, which are statistically significant (p˂0.05).



CONCLUSION We found the proportion of obesity, hypertension, and diabetes to be higher among professional drivers than among the general population. This demands an urgent need for preventive and health-promotive interventions to address these chronic diseases.

Language: en