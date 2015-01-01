Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study is to ascertain any inconsistencies in the trend of co-occurrence by sex of teenage health risk behavior patterns such as smoking, behaviors contributing to deliberate and unintentional injuries, risky sexual behavior, and sedentary lifestyle.



METHODS: The study's purpose was accomplished using Youth Risk Behavior Surveillance System (YRBSS) 2013 data. A Latent Class Analysis (LCA) was conducted for the entire sample of teenagers as well as separately for each sex.



RESULTS: In this subset of youths, marijuana use was acknowledged by more than half of them, and smoking cigarettes was far more likely. More than half of the individuals in this subset engaged in risky sexual practices, like not using a condom during their most recent encounter. Males were split into three categories based on their involvement in risky behavior, while females were split into four subgroups.



CONCLUSION: Regardless of gender, various risk behaviors among teenagers are connected. However, gender variations in the higher risk of particular trends, such as mood disorders and depression among females, underline the significance of creating treatments that take adolescent demographics into account.

Language: en