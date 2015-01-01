Abstract

Previous research of urban roadway safety performance has generally focused on roadways of high functional classifications, such as principal arterials. However, roadways with lower functional classifications, including minor arterials and collectors, typically possess characteristics that differ from those of higher roadway classes. Therefore, assumptions made on the general effect of the predictor variables from typical safety performance functions may not apply to lower roadway classes. To address these knowledge gaps, a safety performance evaluation of urban/suburban minor arterial and collector roadway segments was performed using traffic and roadway data along with 8 years of crash data from 189?mi of two-lane urban and suburban roadways in Washtenaw County, MI. Mixed-effects negative binomial models with a segment-specific random intercept were developed for minor arterial and collector road segments, considering total-, fatal and injury-, and property damage only crashes. In general, minor arterial roadways showed greater crash occurrence compared with collector roads. Posted speed limit had a significant positive association with crash frequency, and this effect increased when the speed limit exceeded 40?mph. The effect of speed limit was stronger on minor arterial segments and for fatal and injury crashes. Additionally, driveway density was found to have a significant effect on safety performance, which was stronger for commercial/industrial driveways compared with residential driveways and for collector roads compared with minor arterials, particularly when considering residential driveways. On-street parking was associated with lower crash occurrence, with a stronger effect on collector roadways, most likely because of greater parking turnover when compared with minor arterials.

