Razzaghi Kalajahi A, Esmaeili M, Ali Zakeri J. Transp. Res. Rec. 2023; 2677(2): 443-461.
(Copyright © 2023, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
A study about the running safety of trains moving over bridges subjected to hydrodynamic loads under one-direction and two bidirectional high-speed train passing is presented. Dynamic performance of the developed 3D train?bridge?wave system (TBW model) subjected to different hydrodynamic loads and applying Association of American Railroads track irregularities is established in this study. The dynamic responses of the bridge, which is under one-direction and two bidirectional high-speed train passing and subjected to several hydrodynamic loads and rail irregularities, are analyzed. The dynamic responses of the bridge and the running safety indices of the trains on the bridge under several types of sea states in one-direction and two bidirectional train passing are analyzed.
