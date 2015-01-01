Abstract

The study aimed to analyze driver visual workload at unsignalized intersections with wide medians on high-speed divided highways. The study focused on two types of traffic movements: direct left-turns from minor roads at conventional intersections and right-turns followed by U-turn movements at restricted crossing U-turn (RCUT) intersections. A total of 430 left-turn trips and 40 right-turn followed by U-turn trips were collected from the Second Strategic Highway Research Program Naturalistic Driving Study database. Researchers analyzed the data from driver eye-glancing videos, demographic information, and driving history. The entropy rate of each trip was calculated as an indicator of the driver's visual workload and was treated as the dependent variable for the statistical analysis. Entropy rate is the metric of the randomness associated with drivers? scanning patterns. The higher the entropy rate, the higher the workload. A comparative study of these two movements at these two types of intersections was conducted. Statistical analyses indicated that drivers at RCUT intersections engaged in less random scanning and longer average fixation and spent more than 70% of the time looking forward during the whole movement. Younger drivers at both types of intersections had higher entropy rates. Additionally, drivers at conventional intersections with higher annual average daily traffic (≥30,000) had higher entropy rates. These results could provide a better understanding of driver workload and its safety implications at different types of unsignalized intersections.

