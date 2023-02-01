Abstract

The purpose of the article is to study the possibility of displaying implementations of the Burr type XII distribution in the space of the information and parametric measures of the distributions model's shape. The paper contains material on mapping implementations of the Burr type XII distribution in the three-dimensional space of the entropy coefficient and known parametric measures such as kurtosis and skewness, which is intended to study the reliability at a moderately loaded system of transit traffic control. There are also a three-dimensional space of the entropy coefficient and the coefficient of entropy and parametric variations, that made is possible to model reliability for an extremely loaded transit system. The article presents the entropy coefficients and entropy variation coefficients that are written for the Burr type XI distribution.

