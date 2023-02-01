Abstract

The article contains analysis of the number of occupied human resources and the level of occupational injuries by kinds of economic activity based on ROSSTAT data. The analysis resulted in a low level of occupational safety in the construction sphere. To ensure safe tower crane operation with account for impact of random factors and loads a technical solution was offered that provides for additional tower crane stability by moving the counterbalance over traveling rollers in the direction opposite to probable collapse, thus preventing crane tipping over. As a result, it becomes possible to change the value of holding moment at high loads on the tower crane boom. This technical solution will ensure reliability in the process of operation of lifting machines and it meets all occupational health and safety requirements on construction sites.

