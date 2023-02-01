|
Shvetsov AV, Dronichev AV, Kuzmina NA, Shvetsova SV. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 68: 579-584.
Abstract
In this study, an analysis of ways to optimize the process of ensuring transport security on the basis of the formation of a single operator for ensuring transport security in railway transport is carried out. The study systematizes the features of ensuring transport security in railway transport in the Russian Federation. The maximum reduction in the number of participants in the process of ensuring transport security in the context of the transfer of functions to ensure transport security in railway transport to a single operator has been established.
Rail transport; single operator; transport security