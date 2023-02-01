SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shvetsov AV, Dronichev AV, Kuzmina NA, Shvetsova SV. Transp. Res. Proc. 2023; 68: 579-584.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publications)

DOI

10.1016/j.trpro.2023.02.079

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In this study, an analysis of ways to optimize the process of ensuring transport security on the basis of the formation of a single operator for ensuring transport security in railway transport is carried out. The study systematizes the features of ensuring transport security in railway transport in the Russian Federation. The maximum reduction in the number of participants in the process of ensuring transport security in the context of the transfer of functions to ensure transport security in railway transport to a single operator has been established.


Language: en

Keywords

Rail transport; single operator; transport security

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print