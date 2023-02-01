Abstract

Research into factors related to drink-driving is one of the challenges the researchers face in their scientific work. Creating conditions that would serve for prediction of driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) is one of the goals of such research studies. A meta-analysis of DUI-related factors has been performed in this study. The first stage of the analysis includes the search of the ScienceDirect database. Two phrases have been used for the search: "alcohol and crash" and "DUI and crash". The research from the mentioned journal that is included in the meta-analysis, had to satisfy the condition in which the association between one of the factors and driving under the influence has been presented. The following are the three ways in which DUI has been defined: 1) self-reported behaviour, 2) testing performed by police officers, and 3) involvement in a road accident while being under the influence of alcohol. The second stage has seen the creation of a database of the strength of association between one of the factors and DUI, taken from selected papers in the database. All the factors that could be related to alcohol have been observed and included the following: driving style, characteristics of the driver, time and place of driving, characteristics of the vehicle, etc. Following the search of more than 1,000 studies in this field, an odds ratio has been created to associate the factors with DUI. The odds ratio of association (OR) represents the strength of association between a particular factor and DUI. By applying the mentioned methodology, a conclusion on the association between the factors and DUI has been drawn and may be used for prediction and as a typical example of DUI drivers in road traffic. When it comes to driver behaviour, the most important predictors of DUI are excessive speed, driving at night-time, failing to wear a seat belt, previous DUI experience, the presence of passengers in a car. As for the location, the greatest odds ratio associated with a DUI driver concerns driving an older car on a two-lane road in the urban area. The results of this study can be used for further development of the legislation related to drink-driving and consequently for improvement of the road safety situation in a territory.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en