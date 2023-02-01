Abstract

This study focuses on the impact of LED-illuminated crosswalks on pedestrian safety. The speed profile of vehicles approaching the crosswalk was measured with a Telelaser instrument. In order to test the efficacy of the LED-lighting system on pedestrian safety, the field measurements were performed in several urban road segments in the metropolitan area of Rome (Italy) both in LED-illuminated and non-illuminated conditions. Drivers' behavior while approaching the crosswalk was analyzed in different road sections: two-lane road with one-way traffic, four-lane road with two lane in each direction and no median barrier, and two-lane road with one lane in each direction and no median barrier. The results have shown that an integrated LED-lighting system embedded in the pavement generates a significant speed-reducing effect on vehicles, improving pedestrian safety at unsignalized crosswalks. It was found that vehicles' speed at crosswalk decreases on average by 19-32% in illuminated conditions.

Language: en