Abstract

The usage of Building Information Modeling (BIM) methodology in complex infrastructure projects has been discussed in the scientific literature for many years and most of the applications lays on plan and design activities. However, BIM methodology is an innovative approach, and it could be used also in other thematic areas such as road safety. There are no well-known applications of BIM in road safety so one of the first steps of this work is to demonstrate that BIM can be used in road safety projects, especially the ones that use proactive approaches like International Road Assessment Programme (iRAP) methodology. The good results of this initial analysis have led to a structured methodology. The core assumption of the methodology is to use the survey data for the creation of digital models useful for road safety projects and subsequent dynamic checks on the evolution of safety up to asset management and base starting point for further applications. The "multi-level" characteristic of the methodology assumes that BIM models Level of Development (LOD) is not a constraint. The methodology is fully efficient both with simplified models and as-built ones. All the phases of the methodology are linked: surveys are oriented to collect data for BIM models which contain road safety information; BIM models will be used to automate the iRAP coding by automating the input of infrastructure data and producing dynamic iRAP star ratings; the road safety countermeasures design will be based on the existing models which are continuously updated. Due to the survey results, all the models are also an advanced base for asset management and monitoring actions. An application was conducted on more than 50 km of roads of different typologies and results have shown the possibility to build a federated BIM model used by all the stakeholders involved in road safety, road assets management and road maintenance.

Language: en