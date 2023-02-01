Abstract

ACI has always supported the sustainable planning and management of sporting events, based on the principles of a Corporate Social Responsibility which increasingly combines environmental, ethical and social values, and promotes new lifestyles. In this context, ACI has recently launched an Environmental Certification programme for the most relevant motor sport events at a national level. The goal of the program is to increase the awareness about environmental management issues in order to reduce the sport competitions footprint. The Environmental Certification is the company's commitment to social responsibility to reduce the impact of its activities in compliance with the applicable environmental regulations. This programme includes a multi-step process that starts with the assessment of the current sustainability level of an event and its relevant rating. It then defines a roadmap of potential actions to be implemented to achieve higher levels of accreditation up to the excellence. The accreditation process is based on a three-star rating system, from 1-star "Committed to excellence" to 3-star "Achieving Excellence". Designed by the Technical Department of the Automobile Club of Italy, the project specifically aims to evaluate the sustainability performance - not only in terms of CO2 produced - of all the activities linked to an event. It also aims to develop a best practice framework and to accredit those stakeholders who adopt it to achieve carbon offsetting and neutrality. The environmental certification complies with the standards and the methodology of the Environmental Accreditation Programme developed by the FIA for the World Motor Racing competitions. The environmental parameters used in the checklists for the quantitative and qualitative assessments are based on the standards set by the international regulations on the certification of sustainable event management systems (ISO).

