Gelormini M, Gripenberg M, Marke D, Murray M, Yambasu S, Koblo Kamara M, Michael Thomas C, Donald Sonne K, Sang S, Kayita J, Pezzoli L, Caleo G. Vaccine 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
36872143
BACKGROUND: On 14 August 2017, massive landslides and floods hit Freetown (Sierra Leone). More than 1,000 people lost their lives while approximately 6,000 people were displaced. The areas most affected included parts of the town with challenged access to basic water and sanitation facilities, with communal water sources likely contaminated by the disaster. To avert a possible cholera outbreak following this emergency, the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS), supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international partners, including Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and UNICEF, launched a two-dose pre-emptive vaccination campaign using Euvichol™, an oral cholera vaccine (OCV).
Cholera; Oral Cholera Vaccine; Sierra Leone; Vaccination Campaigns