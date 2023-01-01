Abstract

BACKGROUND: On 14 August 2017, massive landslides and floods hit Freetown (Sierra Leone). More than 1,000 people lost their lives while approximately 6,000 people were displaced. The areas most affected included parts of the town with challenged access to basic water and sanitation facilities, with communal water sources likely contaminated by the disaster. To avert a possible cholera outbreak following this emergency, the Ministry of Health and Sanitation (MoHS), supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) and international partners, including Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) and UNICEF, launched a two-dose pre-emptive vaccination campaign using Euvichol™, an oral cholera vaccine (OCV).



METHODS: We conducted a stratified cluster survey to estimate vaccination coverage during the OCV campaign and also monitor adverse events. The study population - subsequently stratified by age group and residence area type (urban/rural) - included all individuals aged 1 year or older, living in one of the 25 communities targeted for vaccination.



RESULTS: In total 3,115 households were visited, 7,189 individuals interviewed; 2,822 (39%) people in rural and 4,367 (61%) in urban areas. The two-dose vaccination coverage was 56% (95% confidence interval (CI): 51.0-61.5), 44% (95%CI: 35.2-53.0) in rural and 57% (95%CI: 51.6-62.8) in urban areas. Vaccination coverage with at least one dose was 82% (95%CI: 77.3-85.5), 61% (95%CI: 52.0-70.2) in rural and 83% (95%CI: 78.5-87.1) in urban areas.



CONCLUSIONS: The Freetown OCV campaign exemplified a timely public health intervention to prevent a cholera outbreak, even if coverage was lower than expected. We hypothesised that vaccination coverage in Freetown was sufficient in providing at least short-term immunity to the population. However, long-term interventions to ensure access to safe water and sanitation are needed.

