Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Annually, approximately 250,000 people climb Mount Fuji in Japan. Nonetheless, only few studies have examined the prevalence of falls and related factors on Mount Fuji.



METHODS: We conducted a questionnaire survey of 1061 participants (703 men and 358 women) who had climbed Mount Fuji. The following information was collected: age, height, body weight, luggage weight, experience on Mount Fuji, experience on other mountains, presence or absence of a tour guide, single-day climber or overnight-stay lodger, information on the downhill trail (volcanic gravel, long distance, and the risk of falls), presence or absence of trekking poles, shoe type, shoe sole condition, and fatigue feeling.



RESULTS: The fall rate in women (174/358; 49%) was greater than that in men (246/703; 35%). A prediction model using multiple logistic regression (no fall, 0; fall, 1) indicated that the following factors decreased the risk of falls: male sex, younger age, previous experience on Mount Fuji, having information about long-distance downhill trails, wearing hiking shoes or mountaineering boots rather than other types of shoes (eg, running shoes, sneakers) or worn-out shoes, and not feeling fatigued. Additionally, the following factors may decrease the risk of falls in women only: experience hiking on any other mountains, not being part of a guided tour, and using trekking poles.



CONCLUSIONS: Women had a higher risk of falls on Mount Fuji than men. Specifically, having less experience on any other mountains, being part of a guided tour, and nonuse of trekking poles may relate to higher risks of falls in women. These results suggest that different precautionary measures for men and women are useful.

