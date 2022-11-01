|
Citation
|
Hon CY, Randhawa J, Lun N, Fairclough C, Rothman L. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 364-370.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36868665
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The Ontario manufacturing sector is over-represented when it comes to workers' compensation claims in the province. A previous study suggested that this may be the result of compliance gaps with respect to the province's occupational health and safety (OHS) legislation. These gaps may be, in part, due to differences in perceptions, attitudes, and beliefs toward OHS between workers and management. This is noteworthy as these two cohorts, when working well together, can foster a healthy and safe work environment. Therefore, this study sought to ascertain the perceptions, attitudes, and beliefs of workers and management with respect to OHS in the Ontario manufacturing sector and to identify differences between the groups, if any.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Managers; Workers; Manufacturing; Occupational health and safety; Perceptions, attitudes, and beliefs