Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The Ontario manufacturing sector is over-represented when it comes to workers' compensation claims in the province. A previous study suggested that this may be the result of compliance gaps with respect to the province's occupational health and safety (OHS) legislation. These gaps may be, in part, due to differences in perceptions, attitudes, and beliefs toward OHS between workers and management. This is noteworthy as these two cohorts, when working well together, can foster a healthy and safe work environment. Therefore, this study sought to ascertain the perceptions, attitudes, and beliefs of workers and management with respect to OHS in the Ontario manufacturing sector and to identify differences between the groups, if any.



METHODS: A survey was created and disseminated online to get the widest reach across the province as possible. Descriptive statistics were used to present the data and chi-square analyses were performed to determine if there were any statistically significant differences in responses between workers and managers.



RESULTS: In total, 3,963 surveys were included in the analysis, which consisted of 2,401 (60.6%) workers and 1,562 (39.4%) managers. Overall, workers were more likely to state that their workplace was 'a bit unsafe' relative to managers and this difference was statistically significant. There were also statistically significant differences between the two cohorts with respect to health and safety communication matters, the perception of safety as a high priority, whether people work safely when unsupervised, and whether control measures are adequate.



CONCLUSIONS: In summary, there were differences in perception, attitudes, and beliefs toward OHS between workers and managers in Ontario manufacturing and these differences must be addressed in order to improve the sector's health and safety performance. PRACTICAL APPLICATIONS: Manufacturing workplaces can improve their health and safety performance by strengthening labor-management relationships, including having routine health and safety communication.

Language: en