Arafat ME, Larue GS, Dehkordi SG. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 330-346.
(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
36868662
INTRODUCTION: Mobile phones are used universally due to their versatility and easy-to-use features; this includes when users are walking and when crossing streets. At intersections, using a mobile phone is a secondary task that can distract from the primary task of scanning the road environment and ensuring it is safe to traverse. Such a distraction has been shown to increase risky pedestrian behavior compared to non-distracted behavior. Developing an intervention to make distracted pedestrians aware of imminent danger is a promising approach to refocus pedestrians on their primary task and avoid incidents. Interventions have already been developed in different parts of the world, such as in-ground flashing lights, painted crosswalks, and mobile phone app-based warning systems.
Behavior; Countermeasures; Vulnerable road users; Distraction; Mobile phone