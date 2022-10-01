Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This paper presents a re-analysis of a previous study of the effects on accidents of technical inspections of heavy vehicles in Norway and a replication of the study using more recent data.



METHOD: Increasing the number of technical inspections is associated with a reduction in the number of accidents. Reducing the number of inspections is associated with an increase in the number of accidents. The relationship between changes in the number of inspections and changes in the number of accidents is well described by means of logarithmic dose-response curves.



RESULTS: These curves show that inspections had a larger effect on accidents in the recent period (2008-2020) than in the first period (1985-1997). Based on recent data, a 20% increase in the number of inspections is associated with a 4-6% reduction in the number of accidents. A 20% reduction of the number of inspections is associated with a 5-8% increase in the number of accidents.

