SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Elvik R. J. Saf. Res. 2023; 84: 212-217.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, U.S. National Safety Council, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jsr.2022.10.021

PMID

36868649

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This paper presents a re-analysis of a previous study of the effects on accidents of technical inspections of heavy vehicles in Norway and a replication of the study using more recent data.

METHOD: Increasing the number of technical inspections is associated with a reduction in the number of accidents. Reducing the number of inspections is associated with an increase in the number of accidents. The relationship between changes in the number of inspections and changes in the number of accidents is well described by means of logarithmic dose-response curves.

RESULTS: These curves show that inspections had a larger effect on accidents in the recent period (2008-2020) than in the first period (1985-1997). Based on recent data, a 20% increase in the number of inspections is associated with a 4-6% reduction in the number of accidents. A 20% reduction of the number of inspections is associated with a 5-8% increase in the number of accidents.


Language: en

Keywords

Accidents; Evaluation study; Heavy goods vehicle; Technical inspections

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print